Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,454,292 shares in the company, valued at $460,971,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $265,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $12,080.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

