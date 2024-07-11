Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,586 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $370,528.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,872.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01.

On Monday, May 20th, Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

