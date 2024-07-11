Khozema Shipchandler Sells 10,877 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,270,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89.

On Friday, June 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00.

TWLO opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Twilio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Twilio by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

