Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 17,625 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at $11,962,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $361,488.75.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,020.50 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 896,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 231,867 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.