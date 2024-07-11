Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 2,250 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $120.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $123.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.