Van A. Dukeman Sells 16,539 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Busey Price Performance

BUSE stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $110.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Busey

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 1,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 27.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.