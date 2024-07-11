Frank Corvino Sells 7,705 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after buying an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in HealthEquity by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $43,482,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,443,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
