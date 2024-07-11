Frank Corvino Sells 7,705 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after buying an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in HealthEquity by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $43,482,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,443,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

