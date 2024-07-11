Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $274,540.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,027,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,256,930.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $140.30 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $253,196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,865,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

