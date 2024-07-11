Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 865 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 176,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,002,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $102.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

