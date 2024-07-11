Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 129.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 393,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

MYI stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

