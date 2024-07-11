New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Position Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,627 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,418,000 after buying an additional 634,851 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,892,000 after buying an additional 113,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.49. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.