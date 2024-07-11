Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $669,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,054,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,552,000 after buying an additional 64,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,924,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXS. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

