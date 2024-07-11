Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,853 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLG. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in WK Kellogg by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 314,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the first quarter worth $103,000. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in WK Kellogg by 2.5% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of KLG opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WK Kellogg Co has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

