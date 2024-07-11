Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,916 Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.03% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.