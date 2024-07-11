Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,041 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 113,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,008,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.