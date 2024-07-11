SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of SpartanNash worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 56.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in SpartanNash by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SpartanNash by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $612.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.41. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $24.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

