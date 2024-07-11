Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

