DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after buying an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DoorDash by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,395,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,145,000 after buying an additional 60,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,490,000 after acquiring an additional 964,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $264,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.7 %

DASH stock opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.15, a PEG ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,150 shares of company stock valued at $57,195,176 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

