Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 15,526 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,958 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Matterport by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,221,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 806,528 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matterport by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 180,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,311 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $33,441.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,755 shares in the company, valued at $409,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,344. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTTR. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

