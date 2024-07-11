Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the first quarter worth about $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.37. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $212.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.54 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. Analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

