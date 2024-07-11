30,159 Shares in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

JRE opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.95. Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $23.33.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

