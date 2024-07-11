Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $961,454.95.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40.

On Monday, May 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 148.80 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.