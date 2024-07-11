SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMART Global

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.