Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

MLYS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $203,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,222,912.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $1,252,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,678.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $203,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,222,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,545. 33.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,073,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,626,000 after buying an additional 1,672,508 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,016,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 249,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

