Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

IRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Down 2.5 %

IRON opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.