BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get BRC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRCC

BRC Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of BRCC opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. BRC has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in BRC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of BRC by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.