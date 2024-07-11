HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $45,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $45,722.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,356.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,653 shares of company stock valued at $270,409 in the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

