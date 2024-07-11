Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.90.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

