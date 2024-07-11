Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.60. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$135.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.43 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 38.88%. Analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$30,250.00. Also, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 239,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$131,725.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,173 shares of company stock valued at $246,402. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

