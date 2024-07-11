Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.60. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 16,000 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$135.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76.
Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.43 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 38.88%. Analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.
