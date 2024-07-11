Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 115,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

