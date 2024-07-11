Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.43.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $232.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $233.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

