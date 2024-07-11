Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,310 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

