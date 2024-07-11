State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.