Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Azenta were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Azenta by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZTA

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.