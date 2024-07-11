Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $877.48 million, a PE ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RWT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

