State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 832 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $982.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 223.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

