Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFFN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $748.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.