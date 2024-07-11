State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO stock opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

