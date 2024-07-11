Norden Group LLC Invests $55,000 in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,288 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209,550 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

HNRG opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.66. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

