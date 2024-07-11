Norden Group LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUX. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 351.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.42. i-80 Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.30.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

