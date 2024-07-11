Norden Group LLC Invests $37,000 in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caz Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,676,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Monday, May 6th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

AdTheorent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTH opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $294.27 million, a PE ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.18. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. AdTheorent had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. On average, research analysts expect that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AdTheorent Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

