Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The firm has a market cap of $334.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.40. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $140.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 100.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.66%.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

