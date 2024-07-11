First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases Shares of 21,928 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $2,837,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $46,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 412.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 596,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after buying an additional 735,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

In related news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,441 shares of company stock worth $244,496. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

