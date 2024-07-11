First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $80,000 Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 43,837 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 52,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,454,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 288,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

