First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes $66,000 Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

NYSE NOVA opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

