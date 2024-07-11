First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases Shares of 15,323 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

SunPower Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.