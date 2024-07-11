BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 177,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.