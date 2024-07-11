Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIGB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,736,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

