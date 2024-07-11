Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

