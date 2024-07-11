McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $20.70 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,247,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,341,062,000 after purchasing an additional 255,606 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $466.25 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.86 and a 200-day moving average of $414.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.86.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

